USMNT star Yunus Musah agrees personal terms with AC Milan as Valencia set price for midfielder transfer

- American star ready to leave Spain
- Rossoneri have made him a top target
- Compromise required when it comes to fee
WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder is readying himself for a transfer that will see him reunited with fellow countryman Christian Pulisic at San Siro. Milan have made Musah another top target, but they are yet to get a deal over the line.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Musah’s contract in Italy is all lined up. He will reportedly sign a deal worth €2 million a year, with Milan now working on reaching a compromise with Valencia regarding the fee that must change hands.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Valencia are said to be demanding €25m (£21m/$28m) for Musah, while Milan are reluctant to spend any more than €20m (£17m/$22m). The Serie A giants are hoping that an agreement can be reached at around the €18m (£15m/$20m) mark, allowing everybody to walk away happy.
WHAT NEXT? Musah, who spent time in Arsenal’s academy system as a youngster, is an Italian passport holder so will not fill a non-EU spot in Milan’s plans. If he does complete a switch to Italy, then a four-year stint in Spain that delivered 108 senior appearances and five goals for Valencia will be brought to a close.