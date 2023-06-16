USMNT debutant Folarin Balogun delighted to see Weston McKennie have his back in red card scuffle but was ‘shocked by events’ in chaotic win over Mexico

Folarin Balogun was pleased to see that Weston McKennie had his back against Mexico, but was “shocked by the events” in the USMNT’s dramatic 3-0 win.

United States into Nations League final

Arsenal-owned striker up and running

Silverware up for grabs against Canada

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States are through to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League, where they will face Canada, but they are counting the cost of a chaotic semi-final clash with El Tri. Both sides finished that contest with nine men, following a flurry of second-half red cards, with McKennie and Sergino Dest set to serve bans. Juventus midfielder McKennie was dismissed for piling into a scuffle that was sparked by a rash challenge on debutant Balogun – with the Arsenal-owned striker enjoying an eventful first outing for the U.S.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balogun told CBS Sports when asked about the incident that led to McKennie’s sending off, with new colleagues proving that they are very much on the side of their latest recruit: “I was on the floor because I was in pain, but when I looked up I saw so many people around and I knew that my team-mates were trying to defend me. I would do the same for them. It’s a nice feeling. I’m disappointed about the red cards on our end and hopefully we can control that in the next game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun is representing the USMNT after they prevailed in an international allegiance tug of war with England. The New York native is delighted to be up and running as a senior star, with the 21-year-old being thrown in at the deep end. He said of his bow against Mexico: “The boys told me it was going to be intense, but I’m definitely still shocked by the events. There was so much going on! But I’m just delighted that we were able to win and I’m delighted that I was able to make my debut. I gave it all I’ve got. I’m proud of the boys. I think I’m a bit overwhelmed! I’m just taking it all in. I’m buzzing.”

WHAT NEXT? The United States won the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League back in 2019-20 and are hoping to successfully defend that crown before then going back-to-back in the Gold Cup – with that tournament due to get underway for them on June 24.

