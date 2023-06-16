WATCH: Red card chaos! Weston McKennie & Sergino Dest sent off for USMNT as Nations League clash with Mexico finishes as nine-a-side

The United States saw off Mexico 3-0 to book their place in the CONCACAF Nations League final, but said contest finished as nine-a-side.

United States into the final

Bans set to be served vs Canada

Four dismissals in Las Vegas

WHAT HAPPENED? There were a flurry of red cards dished out during the second half of a feisty contest in Las Vegas, with a derby date between two old adversaries descending into chaos. Cesar Montes and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who recently completed a Premier League loan spell at Leeds, were the first to go following a mass brawl that was sparked by the former’s rash challenge on Folarin Balogun. Another double dismissal in the 85th minute saw Sergino Dest and Gerardo Arteaga removed from the field after another unsightly melee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Christian Pulisic bagged a brace for the USMNT, while Ricardo Pepi also found the target late on, as they progressed to the Nations League final and set up a date with Canada in which major silverware will be up for grabs.

WHAT NEXT? Dest and McKennie will now be banned for the final, while there promises to be more fallout from the behaviour of certain supporters as a game which was supposed to see 12 minutes of stoppage-time played out being cut short after only eight following homophobic chants from the stands.

