USMNT star Weston McKennie gets customary Leeds yellow card but helps club to much-needed win while Brendan Aaronson also starts

Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson were named to Leeds' starting XI as Tyler Adams was, as expected, out due to injury.

McKennie and Aaronson start

Adams out with injury

Leeds entered 19th in table, but leave 14th

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie, who had been benched for Leeds' 2-2 draw with Brighton, was named to Javi Gracia's starting XI, where he started next to Marc Roca in a double pivot. Aaronson, meanwhile, was also named to the XI, joining Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford as attacking options.

Ultimately, Leeds went on to survive with a 4-2 win in a thrilling six-goal clash that could be vital in the relegation race.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds took the lead just six minutes in through Jack Harrison, with Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen adding goals after halftime to give them a 3-0 lead. However, Wolves stormed back with goals from Jonny and Matheus Cunha just eight minutes apart, but couldn't muster the third goal needed to seal all three points. Rodrigo tacked on a fourth to effectively end the game in stoppage time.

Adams was left out of the Leeds XI for the critical win, with it being revealed earlier this week that the midfielder will miss the U.S. men's national team's upcoming Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury suffered in training.

HOW THEY GOT ON: McKennie did receive a yellow card for Leeds, his fourth in just eight games since joining the club in January. He went on to play all 90 minutes while fellow American Aaronson played 81 minutes before being replaced by Crysencio Summerville.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was another crucial one for Leeds, who entered the day sitting 19th in the Premier League. With the win, though, McKennie, Aaronson, Adams and Co. lept all the way up to 14th, although they are still part of an eight-team group within three points of a relegation spot.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? This weekend is the final series of matches before the international break, during which the U.S. will visit Grenada and host El Salvador in the Nations League.