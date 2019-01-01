Ushuru held by Kibera Black Stars to blow away a chance to open gap

On Sunday, Shabana will host Kangemi All-Stars at the Gusii Stadium with Nairobi Stima facing their counterparts in a derby

Ushuru FC blew a chance to open a sizable gap at the top of the National Super League after drawing 2-2 with Kibera Black Stars on Saturday.

The Taxmen, currently on 48 points, needed maximum points to reach 50 points and maintain the lead at the top. However, the inspired ‘slum boys’ fought to get a point. Wazito will go top if they beat Migori Youth on Sunday.

Goals from Alvin Mang'eni, Benjamin Megason, and David Oluoch helped Police to a resounding 3-1 victory against Thika United. The hosts came into the match hoping to get at least a point but they could not defeat the on form Police.

Article continues below

The milk men's consolation came courtesy of Stanley Lugalia. Police are currently placed fifth on 40 points. In other results, FC Talanta and Kisumu All-Stars battled to a one all draw at the Camp Toyoyo as Bidco labored to a 3-2 win against visiting St. Josephs Youth.

On Sunday, six matches are lined up; Shabana will host Kangemi All-Stars at Gusii Stadium with Nairobi Stima facing their counterparts from Mombasa Coast Stima at Karuturi Grounds.

Sunday fixtures: Shabana vs Kangemi All-Stars (Gusii Stadium), Eldoret Youth vs Nairobi City Stars (Eldoret Show Grounds), Nairobi Stima vs Coast Stima (Karuturi Grounds), Administration Police vs Modern Coast (Camp Toyoyo), Wazito vs Migori Youth (Camp Toyoyo) and Green Commandos vs Fortune Sacco (Bukhungu Stadium).