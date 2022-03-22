Watch: Video of Under-12s goalkeeper's long-range winner in cup quarter-final goes viral

An extraordinary video of an Under-12s goalkeeper named Charlie Clarke scoring a long-range winner in the last minute of a cup quarter-final has gone viral.

Gedling Southbank U12 Panthers keeper Clarke came out of his net to strike a first time shot into the opposition net from inside his own half at the weekend, sparking joyous celebrations from the parents and coaches watching from the sidelines.

Charlie's stunning goal was captured by his father Gary, and more than one million people have viewed the clip online.

Watch: Charlie Clarke's long-range winner

Gary Clarke uploaded the video to Twitter with the caption: "So proud Charlie gets a last minute winner in the qtr final well done boys."

So proud Charlie gets a last minute winner in the qtr final well done boys❤️one down one to go🙏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4uW2ASfDzn — Gary Clarke (@GBoatsy) March 20, 2022

