Tunisia referee to take charge of Gor Mahia v New Stars Caf Confederation Cup match

The aggregate winner will proceed to the Group stages

Gor Mahia will host Cameroonian side New Stars De Douala in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on January 13.

K’Ogalo dropped to the lower tier after crashing out of the Caf Champions League on away goal rule to Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

The Kenyan champions will host the Cameroonian side at the Kasarani Stadium from 4.00 PM, where Tunisian referee Guirat Haythem will be in charge of the game.

Haythem will be assisted by compatriots Yamen Malloulchi and Khalil Hassani as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

