'Torreira would love to return to Italy' - Arsenal midfielder's agent drops Gunners exit hint

Pablo Bentancur admits that the Uruguayan is still keen on heading back to Serie A, where he has previously starred for Sampdoria

Lucas Torreira has seen his future at called into question on a regular basis, and the Uruguayan’s agent admits that a return to is still being longed for.

The combative 24-year-old swapped life in with for that in the Premier League during the summer of 2018.

Arsenal put a deal in place prior to the World Cup finals in and saw the South American catch the eye for his country.

More teams

Considerable potential appeared to have been found, with the promise there for Torreira to become a star in .

He has found the going tough in north London at times, leading to him flitting in and out of the Gunners’ starting XI, but there have been flashes of what he has to offer.

A further 33 appearances have been taken in across all competitions in 2019-20, before an untimely injury struck, with the arrival of Mikel Arteta as manager offering a clean slate to everybody.

That was said to have convinced Torreira that he was best served staying put for the foreseeable future, but his representative claims a retracing of his steps to Italy would be welcomed.

Pablo Bentancur told TuttoMercatoWeb: "Lucas had been in a bit of a bad mood over some technical differences, then he recovered. And the injury arrived, fortunately less serious than expected. Today he is completely recovered, I believe he will be a market man (meaning he will be high demand when the transfer window opens)."

He added when pressed on whether a deal could be done in the next window: "I will have to speak to Arsenal. The player would love to return to Italy, but it must be acknowledged that Arsenal treated him very well and behaved great."

While it remains to be seen whether Torreira will be on the move or not when the next market opens for business, Bentancur feels a number of his fellow countrymen should be sought by those looking to unearth hidden gems.

Article continues below

He added, with football around the world waiting to discover what the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be: " continues to be the best territory in South America for young players.

" has submitted a project to the government for the development of young footballers in Uruguay.

"Football in general will have to be careful. Before the money came from the TV, today it is not known how and if it will start again."