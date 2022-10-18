Toronto FC's Insigne making $14 million in MLS as salaries for Bale, Herrera, Benteke and more are revealed

Lorenzo Insigne is far and away the highest-paid player in MLS as the former Napoli star's contract with Toronto FC will see him make $14 million annually.
The MLS Players Association released its annual salary information report on Monday, with the salaries of every player in the league revealed to the public.
Recently-arriving stars like Gareth Bale, Hector Herrera and Insigne's teammate Federico Bernardeschi also all crack the top 25 best-paid players in the league, joining the likes of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Xherdan Shaqiri and Gonzalo Higuain.
The top 25 highest-paid players in MLS
Player
Club
Total guaranteed salary
Lorenzo Insigne
Toronto FC
$14,000,000
Xherdan Shaqiri
Chicago Fire
$8,153,000
Javier Hernandez
LA Galaxy
$7,442,750
Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
$6,256,322
Douglas Costa
LA Galaxy
$5,800,000
Gonzalo Higuain
Inter Miami
$5,246,750
Hector Herrera
Houston Dynamo
$5,246,875
Alejandro Pozuelo
Inter Miami
$4,693,000
Luiz Araujo
Atlanta United
$4,480,333
Jozy Altidore
New England Revolution
$4,264,963
Christian Benteke
D.C. United
$4,182,778
Josef Martinez
Atlanta United
$4,141,667
Lucas Zelarayan
Columbus Crew
$3,700,000
Carles Gil
New England Revolution
$3,545,833
Rodolfo Pizarro
Inter Miami
$3,350,000
Nico Lodeiro
Seattle Sounders
$3,256,667
Franco Jara
FC Dallas
$3,227,000
Raul Ruidiaz
Seattle Sounders
$3,227,000
Victor Wanyama
CF Montreal
$3,091,667
Cucho Hernandez
Columbus Crew
$2,886,000
Carlos Vela
LAFC
$2,737,500
Gustavo Bou
New England Revolution
$2,386,667
Gareth Bale
LAFC
$2,386,667
Gaston Gimenez
Chicago Fire
$2,360,667
Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
$2,345,214
The Big Picture
Toronto FC continues to take MLS spending to new heights, as their two Italian stars both crack the top five.
With a total budget of $32.2 million, the Canadian side is far and away the biggest-spending MLS team when it comes to salary.
Inisigne and Bernardeschi alone make more than all but three MLS teams, with the New York Red Bulls the lowest spending in the league at $9.6 million, just over half of what Insigne makes in a season.
Toronto FC, however, failed to make the playoffs after Insigne and Bernardeschi arrived midseason after finishing up with Napoli and Juventus, respectively.