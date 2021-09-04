Tomiyasu eases fitness fears after £16m Arsenal move as he embraces 'new start' with Gunners

The Japan international defender formed part of a record-breaking summer spend by Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium

Takehiro Tomiyasu has sought to ease any fears regarding his fitness following a £16 million ($22m) move to Arsenal, with the Japan international defender embracing a "new start" in north London.

The 22-year-old, who can operate at centre-half or right-back, has formed part of a record-breaking summer spend at Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta being backed by his board to the tune of some £145 million ($200m).

Tomiyasu arrives with plenty of potential to be unlocked, but also with questions being asked of his ability to steer clear of injury following a run of muscular problems during his time at Bologna.

What has been said?

Tomiyasu insists he is clear of those ailments and ready to give his all for Arsenal, telling reporters while away on World Cup qualifying duty with his country: "I’ve had more injuries in Italy and I’ve had muscular injuries in the last two years.

"I wasn’t in good shape, and with that, I couldn’t do it at 100 per cent, or I wasn’t happy with the performance [in the last few months] at all.

"I hope that this transfer will lead to a positive direction, and I think we have to move on."

Can Tomiyasu impress at Arsenal?

The Gunners have struggled for consistency and stability across their defensive unit for some time, with more additions being made in the latest window.

Tomiyasu has joined fellow new boy Ben White at the Emirates, while Nuno Tavares is another to have been drafted in to provide alternative options at left-back.

A new-look side are yet to settle in 2021-22, with no points taken through three games to sit bottom of the Premier League table, but there is the promise of more to come.

Tomiyasu is confident that good times are around the corner, with it his intention to play a leading role in the team's turnaround.

He added: "I feel that the team has changed and it is a new start.

"The Premier League is the stage I was originally aiming for, and I am happy to join Arsenal, a global, big club.

Article continues below

"I’m grateful that I was able to talk to the [Japanese] association and the director and go to Europe to transfer, because without it I wouldn’t have been able to do it."

The Gunners will be back in action on September 11 when playing host to Norwich.

Further reading