Ten Hag: I totally understand why Man City are so mad about Fernandes' goal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sympathised with Manchester City after a controversial goal helped the Red Devils stage a comeback on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils scored twice in the space of four minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback win in the Manchester Derby during Saturday lunchtime but the game did not pass without major controversy. Indeed, Marcus Rashford seemed to interfere with play from an offside position in the build-up to Fernandes' equaliser but the goal stood as the forward didn't actually touch the ball.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about the goal after the win, Ten Hag told BT Sport: "I can see it from the other side as well. The rules, it’s a confusing moment for the back line of the opponent. The rules say Marcus didn't touch the ball and he wasn’t interfering. Bruno came from the back – but I can see it from the other side."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United boss certainly seemed magnanimous with the three points safely secured, even though Pep Guardiola tried not to put too much weight on the key decision.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? In what will be a hectic period for the Red Devils, Ten Hag and Co. now play Crystal Palace away from home in four days before they return to London once more to face Arsenal next Sunday.