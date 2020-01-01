Suarez backs Barcelona's pursuit of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez

The Uruguayan has heaped praise upon two players strongly linked with imminent moves to Camp Nou

striker Luis Suarez has declared players like Neymar and Lautaro Martinez will always be welcome at the club as he weighed in on recent transfer speculation.

Neymar has been repeatedly linked with a move away from this summer, with a return to Camp Nou seemingly on the cards.

attacker Martinez has meanwhile enjoyed a fine season in and has reportedly caught the Catalans' attention as they look for a successor to Suarez, who is approaching the final year of his contract.

While the ongoing coronavirus crisis will likely make any potential transfers difficult to pull off in the near future, Suarez conceded both Neymar and Martinez are talented enough to have a positive impact at Barcelona.

"It is difficult to talk about players today. As is the situation in the world today, talking about who can come because of how everything is, is complicated," Suarez told Mundo Deportivo.

"But I can speak of the players they are and they are huge players. Obviously Ney, everyone knows him and we know the appreciation that we have for him in the dressing room, which is as a player is indisputable because he still has a lot to give and in the dressing room he would always be welcome because of the affection he has.

"Lautaro is a player who has been growing a lot in , he is a 'nine' who has movements that are spectacular and that reflects how great a striker he is."

Despite turning 33 in January, Suarez welcomes the idea of extra competition to secure a spot in the club's frontline.

"It is not that one feels compatible but that one feels happy that the club wants to incorporate players who come to help and fulfill the same objective that is everyone's - that of wanting to win everything," Suarez added.

"Then when it comes to healthy competition in the team, there will always be and we will always throw everyone on the same side.

"So players who come to fight for a place and help the team will always be welcome, it will always be better and it will strengthen the group."

With currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Suarez's long-term future with Barcelona remains unclear as he stressed the focus must be on overcoming the present crisis.

"No, I still don't know anything... in this case what I least think about now is the future because in the situation the world is experiencing today we have to think about what we are experiencing, how to get ahead, and then the future will be discussed," Suarez said.

"At the moment I have a contract with the club and I am not thinking of anything other than fulfilling that contract for now. Then the time will surely come for the club and for me to sit down and talk because the relationship was always good."