Stefan Bajcetic: Choosing Liverpool over Man Utd was easy!

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has claimed signing for the Reds was an 'easy' decision in 2020, instead of other potential top clubs.

Bajcetic opens up on life at Liverpool

Expresses delight at being a Red

Talks up derby vs Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? Following an exceptional breakout season which has seen him become the shining light in a dark period for the Reds, Bajcetic has opened up on the feelings he had around signing for the club and how much it means to be playing for the Reds. He claimed that there was never a chance he would've signed for another side, despite interest from Man Utd and others in December 2020 - when he left Celta Vigo.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Bajcetic was asked about their upcoming game against local rivals United: “It’s the English Clasico, no? It’s a massive game."

Asked about his decision to join the Reds: “I’m at Liverpool now, I’m just focusing on that and I don’t want to talk about other clubs. But, yes, when I heard that Liverpool wanted to sign me, there was nobody else to decide on. This was the only one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spaniard signed for Liverpool in December 2020 from Celta Vigo, but his senior debut came this season as Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 9-0. Since then, the 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength and provided thrust in Jurgen Klopp's midfield, winning the fan-voted Player of the Month award for January and becoming the club's youngest player to appear in a Champions League knockout match as they lost 5-2 to Real Madrid.

But, despite having such a strong impact so soon, Bajcetic played down his influence: “I’m just trying to help the team and at the same time, I’m trying to learn as well. I need to keep working hard.

“I want to stay here [in the team]. I’m smiling because I wasn’t expecting it to happen this quick or this early in my life. But I am taking it — 100 percent, I’m taking it!"

WHAT NEXT FOR BAJCETIC? Having already had to play in a local derby against Everton and a Champions League knockout tie against Real, Bajcetic is as well equipped as he could be for United's visit to Anfield on Sunday. He'll need to be at his best in order to win a midfield battle against Casemiro and others.