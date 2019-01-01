Southgate not leaving England for Chelsea or 'to take any job'

The national team boss is fully committed to his current job and he believes that his assistant is too, despite rumours linking them with Chelsea

Manager Gareth Southgate has said there’s no way he’d leave to return to club management and believes his assistant Steve Holland is committed too.

Holland spent six years as an assistant at before linking up with Southgate for the national team and the pair have been linked with the role likely to be vacated by Maurizio Sarri.

But Southgate says he and his staff are focused on getting England to the European Championships and continuing the recent progress they have made.

“I’m committed to England, simple as that. I don’t need to hedge my bets in keeping doors open or keeping things alive,” he told a press conference

“There’s no way that I would leave England at this point in time, to take any job.

“The only thing on my mind is that we’ve got a European Championship next summer and we’ve got to keep improving to be the best possible team we can be for this country.

“Why would I rush to leave that opportunity and chance to affect not just the football but the other parts that the role brings.

“My sole focus is producing the best team possible for England.”

Southgate acknowledged that his assistant would one day make the step up to management and was at pains to point out the influence of the man he called the best assistant in the game.

“I’m sure that at some point in the future [Holland] is going to want to be a manager and take that opportunity. I don’t believe that would be now, because he is very committed to the work we are doing, looking forward to next summer.

“But I also understand that, when you have a good staff, they’re going to be coveted by other people. That’s a healthy sign because you don’t want bad staff that nobody wants.

“He’s the best assistant in the country, there’s no doubt in my mind about that. I’m very fortunate to have him with me.”

England suffered a second semi-final defeat in as many years when they lost to the Netherlands in the Nations League on Thursday.

They lost at the same stage in last year’s World Cup.

Southgate insisted he and his players were hungry for success and improvement.

“They don’t want to be settled and comfortable with semi-finals.

“It is not enough for them, same for me. So it is good we are on the same page.”