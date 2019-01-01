Live Scores
Manchester United

Solskjaer: I think Man Utd can win every single game!

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken of the confidence he has in his Manchester United players, insisting he is now going into every game expecting to claim a win.

The Norwegian took charge of United on an interim basis back in December following the club's decision to sack Jose Mourinho.

And he's made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, winning all of his first four matches, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Editors' Picks

The latest of which was a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford proving the difference between the two sides.

Article continues below

And Solskjaer believes confidence is growing within his squad and that they're going into every match expecting to pick up the win.

"Obviously when you come into a club like this you expect to win games," he told reporters. "And when you win four, you expect to win the next one as well. I think we can win every single game."

More to follow...

Next article:
Solskjaer overwhelmed by 'phenomenal' United structure as club weigh up January signings
Next article:
'I quit Man Utd straight after the treble and Sir Alex kept wanting me back'
Next article:
Tottenham trigger Alderweireld extension to fend off interest from Man Utd & Co
Next article:
Chicharito wanted at Valencia by former Arsenal star
Next article:
'One of the best players in our team' - Fernandinho heaps praise on Bernardo Silva
Close