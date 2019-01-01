Solskjaer: I think Man Utd can win every single game!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken of the confidence he has in his Manchester United players, insisting he is now going into every game expecting to claim a win.

The Norwegian took charge of United on an interim basis back in December following the club's decision to sack Jose Mourinho.

And he's made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, winning all of his first four matches, scoring 14 goals in the process.

The latest of which was a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford proving the difference between the two sides.

And Solskjaer believes confidence is growing within his squad and that they're going into every match expecting to pick up the win.

"Obviously when you come into a club like this you expect to win games," he told reporters. "And when you win four, you expect to win the next one as well. I think we can win every single game."

