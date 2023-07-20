Sir Jim Ratcliffe still 'very keen' on Man Utd takeover as battle with Qataris to purchase club from Glazers drags on

Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains "very keen" on buying Manchester United from the Glazers, amid an ongoing battle with a Qatari consortium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe and his Ineos group have been bidding to buy United, along with a Qatari group headed by Sheikh Jassim, and it appears that he is now willing to relinquish his opportunity to take control of the club. Sir Dave Brailsford, who works with Ratcliffe at Ineos, has now confirmed that they remain intent on agreeing a deal with the Glazers.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said to ITV: “Obviously we've been involved and it's something that we're very keen to do. It's not something we can discuss in detail, we've got to sign up to NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) and all the rest of it.

“But it's an ongoing process and we'd very much like to do it. To be custodians of one of the biggest sporting teams, brands, in the world and trying to really support the team and go back to the success they deserve.

“And also the fanbase. I've worked in Manchester for a long time, we saw the team become a global phenomenon, Team Sky have done the same. I know Manchester really well so you get a sense of what the club is all about and what the fans want. If we're part of the process, we hope to do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe was also in the running to buy Chelsea last year before Todd Boehly took control from Roman Abramovich, and his group's offer has valued United at around £5.5 billion ($7bn), which falls short of the Glazers' £6bn ($8m) valuation.

WHAT NEXT? The takeover process has now dragged on for over 200 days, with no resolution in sight.