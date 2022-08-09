Shikalo: Mtibwa Sugar sign Kenya keeper after leaving KMC FC

The 25-year-old custodian has joined the Sugar Millers just a month after he ditched their Mainland rivals

Mtibwa Sugar have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo after leaving Tanzania's Mainland Premier League side Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

The 25-year-old Harambee Star announced his exit from KMC on July 24. Mtibwa, who are taking part in the Mainland league, have unveiled the player but did not reveal details of the contract signed.

"Welcome to Mtibwa Sugar Farouk [Shikalo]," the club confirmed on their social media pages.

On leaving KMC, where he served for only one season, Shikalo said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire KMC family, which has been part of my life in Tanzania for the last one year," Shikalo wrote, adding: "It was a great pleasure working together for the said period and want to wish you well for the future."

Born in Buret, Kenya, Shikalo started his career with Kenyan Premier League side Muhoroni Youth. He featured for Muhoroni for one season before he moved to sign for Ushuru FC, formerly Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

His stint at Ushuru did not last a season, as FC Talanta snapped him up in 2013 and after one season, he signed a three-year contract to join Tusker. He later rejoined Muhoroni and then moved to Posta Rangers in 2017.

The next stint was at Coastal side Bandari, whom he signed for in 2018 and he featured for them for one season before current Tanzania's Mainland Premier League champions Yanga SC acquired his services in 2019.

He played for one season with Yanga and transferred to KMC after his contract expired in June.

Shikalo was part of the Kenya team that participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Harambee Stars failed to go past the group stage.