Sergio Aguero insists Man City can't be compared to Pep Guardiola's 2009 Barcelona side - even if they win the treble

Sergio Aguero has insisted that Manchester City cannot be compared to Pep Guardiola's 2009 Barcelona side, even if they win the treble.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola guided Manchester City to yet another English top-flight title this season, their third in a row and the fifth of his six-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium. Now they have their eyes firmly set on winning the FA Cup and Champions League to complete a historic treble. Guardiola also achieved the remarkable feat at Barcelona in 2008-2009 as they bagged La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. It was a formidable Barcelona team with Xavi, Andre Iniesta and Sergio Busquets pulling the strings in midfield and Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry upfront.

WHAT THEY SAID: During a chat with Stake.com, when Aguero was asked if the current Man City squad can be compared to the 2009 Barcelona side, he said: "It is not comparable because the times are different and the leagues too. But they are surely teams that left and leave their mark and that have their place in history. The one from Barca with a midfield that is one of the best of all time, with Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta and, fundamentally, due to the presence of Messi, which makes it unrepeatable. City for their perseverance, for having managed to be dominant in the most competitive league in the world and staying at the top for many consecutive years, something very difficult to achieve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are aiming to emulate the achievements of Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary 1998-99 Manchester United side - the only English side to have ever won the treble. Pressed on whether City's class of 2023 should be considered the greatest English team ever ahead of United if they complete the sweep of trophies, Aguero replied: "I try not to imagine too much although it would be great. I prefer to wait for the results. But if achieved, it would be a very relevant treble because it would include the Champions League. It will surely go down in history, as did the 2019 team that won all three domestic competitions: Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. An unforgettable treble that is also in history."

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will lock horns with Carabao Cup winners Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final on June 3 before travelling to Istanbul to take on Inter in the Champions League final on June 10.