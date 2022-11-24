News Matches
Cristiano Ronaldo

All eyes on Ronaldo! CR7 captains Portugal in World Cup opener vs Ghana as he makes first appearance since Man Utd exit

James Hunsley
17:58 EAT 24/11/2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance since leaving Man Utd as he leads Portugal out in their Group H opener against Ghana.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid all the controversy surrounding his exit from United and rumours of his next destination, Ronaldo will captain Portugal when they take on Ghana later this Thursday.

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Fernandes, Felix, Silva; Ronaldo (C).

More to follow...

