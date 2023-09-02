Robert Lewandowski doesn't hold back! Barcelona striker claims referees are 'killing' La Liga

- Lewandowski lays into officials
- Joined Barca in 2022
- Slams quality of league
WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski has slammed the standard of officiating in La Liga, insisting that the referees break up the game too much. It remains to be seen if he will be punished for such an honest take; last season, Jose Gaya and Sergio Canales were both suspended for four games for criticising officials.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Meczyki, Lewandowski said: “La Liga is not attractive and attacking enough. Referees are killing the league. I didn't expect Spanish league teams to be this reluctant to play football."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Poland international has scored once this season, having netted 23 goals in 34 games last term, with Barca beating Cadiz and Villarreal and drawing with Getafe.
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play Osasuna on Sunday.