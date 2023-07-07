Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe's preferred Premier League destination is Arsenal not Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe would prefer to join Arsenal over Liverpool if he were to leave Paris Saint-Germain for a Premier League team, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's future at PSG is in doubt after the club told him he must agree to extend his contract or else he will be sold this summer. Real Madrid have long been regarded as his most likely destination, but Liverpool have also been in the frame to land him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, The Independent reports the France star favours Arsenal over the Reds because he has been impressed by their development under Mikel Arteta and he fancies the prospect of leading them to a first Premier League title since 2004. Sadly for the Gunners, though, he is out of their price range and there has been no contact with the striker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe informed PSG that he does not want to trigger the option to extend his contract until 2025. The club have not taken that decision well and have assured him that he will be sold this summer if he does not commit to an extension. The Ligue 1 champions are demanding around €200 million (£171m/$217m) for him, which may be too much for Madrid, who the report says would still prefer to sign him on a free transfer next year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 24-year-old is in Cameroon, where he will play a friendly with a second division team, but will hope to have his future resolved after his trip is over.