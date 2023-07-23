Revealed: When USMNT star Weston McKennie could get transfer away from Juventus with Borussia Dortmund ‘unlikely’ to bid

Weston McKennie is “unlikely” to be the subject of a bid from Borussia Dortmund, but could get a move away from Juventus in the summer window.

Midfielder returned from Leeds loan

Linked with clubs across Europe

Part of plans for U.S. pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder continues to generate plenty of transfer speculation after returning to Turin at the end of a testing loan spell at Leeds. He was unable to make the desired impact in England and suffered relegation out of the Premier League while at Elland Road.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has been linked with a number of clubs, including Dortmund, Galatasaray and Aston Villa, but no deal has been done as yet. The Athletic reports that a switch to Germany – which would reunite the 24-year-old with fellow countryman Gio Reyna – is not expected to be pushed through.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is, however, claimed that Juve will leave themselves open to offers for a player that remains under contract through to 2025. Is is claimed that a deal for McKennie could be done late in the summer window, as the next deadline approaches in September, with the talented playmaker reluctant to accept a bit-part role with the Bianconeri.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie has been included in Juve’s pre-season plans, as they head to his native America, but the USMNT is likely to see a three-year spell with the Serie A giants brought to a close once he has – alongside international colleague Tim Weah – helped to shift tickets during the U.S. tour.