Rennes vs PSG: Lineups & LIVE updates

PSG look to continue their title charge with a win against 5th-placed Rennes

PSG are on course to win their 11th Ligue 1 title with manager Christophe Galtier making the team play some fast-fluid football. However, they are only 3 points ahead of 2nd-placed Lens (whom they recently lost to) and travel to Rennes who have given them trouble in the past.

The Ligue 1 champions in all likelihood will field Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé for the first time since the World Cup. Messi helped PSG bounce back to winning ways against Angers after their surprise 3-1 defeat to Lens immediately following the start of the new year. They will be hoping to keep their momentum till the Champions League knockout rounds, and eventually see success in both the league and Europe.

However, in Rennes, they find themselves against a tricky opponent. Since Qatar Sports Investment took over PSG, no other club has beaten them as many times as Rennes have (5 times). They are unbeaten in their last 3 home games against the champions and currently have a stellar winning run of 8 games on their own turf. By no means will it be an easy game for the away side.

Rennes vs PSG confirmed lineups

Rennes XI (5-3-2): Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Theate, Rodon, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Doue; Kalimuendo, Gouiri

PSG XI (3-4-1-2):Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Mukiele, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Bernat; Neymar; Messi, Ekitike

PSG upcoming opponents

PSG will next face Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France on 23 January, followed by a home game against Reims in the league on 29 January. Afterwards, they will travel to Montpellier on 1st February.