Carlo Ancelotti's side are contemplating bringing in a new striker in the summer and are keeping tabs on Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham.

Kane facing uncertain future at Spurs

Real Madrid could bring in a new striker

Manchester United & Bayern also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid have become the latest club to express an interest in Kane ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail. Los Blancos have already discussed the possibility of trying to land the England captain and believe Spurs would rather sell abroad than see the striker move to a Premier League rival. If Kane fails to pen a new contract in north London, Madrid could even try and agree a pre-contract with him in January which would then seen him arrive in the Spanish capital on a free transfer next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has emerged as Manchester United's top target, with Erik ten Hag's side willing to smash the British transfer record to land the England international. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in landing the striker and handing him the chance to collect some major trophies.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane is not the only striker in Madrid's thinking at the moment. Los Blancos are set to hand a new one-year deal to Karim Benzema and could reignite their interest in Kylian Mbappe at the end of the campaign. Kane's current contract at Spurs expires in 2024.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty images

DID YOU KNOW? Kane has been directly involved in 17 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against Southampton (11 goals, 6 assists), only having a hand in more against Leicester (22 – 18 goals, 4 assists). Kane is one goal away from scoring 10 away Premier League goals in a seventh different season – no other player in the competition’s history has done so more than four times.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker will be back in action with Tottenham on Saturday against Southampton in the Premier League.