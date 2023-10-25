Rasmus Hojlund reveals favourite Manchester derby goal of all time as Dane prepares for first taste of facing bitter rivals for Man City

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has revealed his favourite derby goal ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

United host City on Sunday

Hojlund set to face Pep Guardiola's side

Says Rooney's strike is his favourite

WHAT HAPPENED? United play host to City in the Premier League on Sunday, with Hojlund set to experience his first ever Manchester derby. However, the striker is no stranger to the famous fixture and is in no doubt whatsoever when it comes to what is the best goal he's ever seen in the game between the two local rivals.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The bicycle kick from Wayne Rooney, of course!" he told reporters after United's win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. "Everybody remembers that, don’t they?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney's acrobatic effort secured a 2-1 win for United back in February 2011. Erik ten Hag's side would love a similar result on Sunday as they try to improve on a disappointing start to the season. The Red Devils are on a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions but needed a stoppage-time penalty save from Andre Onana to secure all three points against Copenhagen last time out.

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund and United are set for a busy week. The Red Devils face City on Sunday in the Premier League, take on Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and then head to Fulham on Saturday.