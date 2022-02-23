'The plan was in the dustbin!' - Rangnick unimpressed with Man Utd first-half effort against Atletico Madrid

Ralf Rangnick has given a harsh evaluation of Manchester United's first-half display in their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16.

The manager said his tactical plan was "in the dustbin" after just seven minutes because of Joao Felix's early headed goal.

While he was happy the Red Devils battled back to equalise, he was disappointed by what he saw in the opening 45 minutes.

What has been said?

"I don't know if I rescued it but after the performance in the first half, it could only get better," Rangnick told BT Sport.

"What we played in the first half I still cannot believe. We played without conviction, without aggression and that is why we were struggling.

"Second half we did better, more possession in areas that mattered and if we played another 10 minutes we might have won the game. We have to play better in the first half, I was very disappointed by that performance in the first half.

"Against and with the ball we were far too apprehensive and did not take any risks. We only played it in our own half and then it is difficult against a team like Atletico.

"Their goal was difficult to defend, a brilliant cross and finish. We have to play with more conviction on the ball, we need more deep runs and the way we scored the goal was exactly that. This is how we have to play against them.

"After seven minutes we were 1-0 down [and] the plan was in the dustbin."

