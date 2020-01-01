Ramires reveals why Chelsea legend Lampard was always destined to become a top manager

A former Blues team-mate of the current coach at Stamford Bridge says the ex-midfielder always had a great understanding of the game

Frank Lampard was always destined to become a top boss, says Ramires, with the legend having first displayed his tactical nous while still dominating midfields.

The former Blues star was brought back to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2019 and, having spent 13 memorable years in west London as a player, Lampard is now calling the shots from the dugout.

He has impressed during a debut campaign in the Premier League, with just one season spent at Derby before stepping up into the big time.

Ramires is not surprised to see the ex- international thriving, with there plenty of indicators during his playing days that a career in coaching beckoned.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder told The Mirror: “I knew Frank very well. His understanding of positional play is one of the best I have come across and he was always paying attention to movement so it’s easy if you’ve got eyes for such things.

“He had passion for the game and he had love and the energy was there and when there is that in the eyes as well it’s easy.

“You just have to look at my goal against to see his awareness. I remember that I just ran in the direction of the goal to wait for the pass. The ball came and the rest is history.

“Sometimes, I have an impression that this goal is more remembered for Chelsea fans than the title. I can’t find words to describe that moment. I felt truly blessed.”

A memorable goal against Barca was just one of many highs that Ramires experienced across six years in England.

The 33-year-old, who is now back in his native with Palmeiras, savoured Premier League title glory and European success while with Chelsea.

He holds fond memories of that time, adding: “I miss London. I learnt so much living there and got along well with everyone. I miss Chelsea but the club and the fans will always be in my heart.

‘I think that I got the respect of everyone because I always tried to give my best on the pitch. The English fans are thankful for that, and I admire it. It’s an honour for me to be part of Chelsea's history.

“When I arrived at the club, I was mentally ready for the league, I had stayed in and I think that prepared me for any surprises a young footballer might have when he moved to a new country.

“Normally when you move to Europe as a young player there are a lot of things you’re confronted with but because I had already settled in Portugal, I tapped into that experience and applied it when I arrived in England.

“I also have to say that Chelsea had some really good players who welcomed new players and made them feel at home so that was really helpful.”