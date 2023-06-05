PSG to seal Marco Asensio & Manuel Ugarte signings in double transfer swoop for Real Madrid & Sporting stars

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have deals in place that will see them land Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte in a double transfer swoop.

Ligue 1 giants doing early business

Spanish forward on the way

Uruguayan midfielder also being acquired

WHAT HAPPENED? The newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions are ready to freshen up their ranks in the summer window as they prepare to bid farewell to free agents such as Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Early business is being lined up, with two international performers on their way to Parc des Princes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have an agreement in place with Spain international forward Asensio that will see him join as a free agent from Real Madrid on a contract through to 2027. The 27-year-old is due to undergo a medical in the French capital on Monday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also claimed that 22-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Ugarte is undergoing physical checks in Paris before putting pen to paper. PSG have a €60 million (£52m/$64m) deal in place there, with rival interest from Premier League giants Chelsea having been fended off in order to lure the talented South American away from Portuguese side Sporting.

WHAT NEXT? While PSG were able to retain their domestic crown in 2022-23, Champions League glory once again proved elusive and changes are expected on and off the field as they look to rebuild ahead of another continental quest next term.