MALAYSIA CUP RATINGS: Perak v Kelantan United

Perak faced very little resistance from Kelantan United, and advanced to the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals with a straightforward win.

faced very little resistance from Kelantan United, and advanced to the quarter-finals with a straightforward win.

More teams

PERAK

Hafizul Hakim - 7/10

Save for a few of the visitors' chances which hit the woodwork, the goalkeeper was seldom called into action.

Amirul Azhan - 7/10

The right back had a straightforward time guarding his flank.

Shahrul Saad - 7/10

The centre back put in an adequate performance to help his team keep a clean sheet and record a win.

Tarik Isic - 7/10

The central defender who was recently promoted from Perak II must have found the encounter the perfect chance to familiarise himself with the first team, a competitive match against a much weaker team.

Rafiuddin Roddin - 7/10

The left back was seldom troubled by the visitors down his flank.

J. Partiban - 7/10

The right winger put in a relatively quiet shift on a night Perak did not have to go into gear two.



Kenny Pallraj - 7/10

A good outing for the midfielder, who helped his side dominate the midfield.

Leandro dos Santos - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

A fantastic night for a player who is not his team's main goal-getter. On top of helping the hosts dominate the middle of the park, dos Santos also ended on the scoresheet three times in the match.

Leandro dos Santos. Photo from Sports Regime

Firdaus Saiyadi - 7/10

The left winger had a good night and managed an assist for the opening goal, but after he became a constant target of the visitors' tough tackling and picked up a booking, he was taken off early in the second half.

Careca - 8/10

The forward had a relatively quiet night, save for an assist for Perak's third goal, and his late goal.

Shahrel Fikri - 8/10

The forward worked hard throughout the match, dropping down often to help win back the ball, and came away with two assists.

Substitutions:

Adib Ra'op, Khairil Anuar, Nazirul Naim, Farid Khazali - N/A

Second half substitutions who did enough to help the Bos Gaurus maintain their supremacy.

KELANTAN UNITED

Syazwan Yusoff - 5/10

There was very little the custodian could do on a night his team and defence were not performing well.

Daudsu Jamaludin - 4/10

The right back and skipper underwhelmed in the encounter for someone with as much as experience as he is, failing to lead his defence.

Aylton Ferreira - 5/10

The centre back could not keep the more dominant home team attackers out of his team's danger area.

Faizol Nazlin - 5/10

The defender was not able to give Perak forwards a tougher time.

Aziz Ismail - 5/10

The left back could not help defend his goal.

Shahrul Hakim - 5/10

The right winger did not turn in the kind of performance that is needed when playing against the favourites as underdogs.

Adil Kouskous - 5/10

Kelantan United's midfield department failed to work as a unit in support of their attack, and Kouskous had to make way for Rozaimi Azwar early in the second half.

Alfusainey Gassama - 5/10

A disappointing night for the midfielder.

Alif Romli - 5/10

The left winger could not play a bigger part in the encounter.

Fakhrul Zaman - 5/10

The forward failed to make himself a more dangerous threat to the hosts.

Selwan Sinan - 4/10

The Swedish-Iraqi forward struggled to combine well with the midfielders and looked isolated in the first half. Having picked up a needless booking, he was substituted off at the start at the second half.

Article continues below

Substitutions:

Fazrul Amir, Rozaimi Azwar, Aizzat Maidin, Ikhwan Yazek - N/A

Second half changes that could not help change the game's outcome.