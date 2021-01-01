Okere: Tactician appointed Harambee Starlets coach in place of Ouma

The first assignment for the new man will be away in Zambia in a friendly match later in April

Charles Okere has been confirmed as the new Harambee Starlets head coach in succeeding David Ouma.

The tactician who was under Robert Matano at Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC will now have the opportunity to guide the national team assisted by Godfrey Oduor.

"[FKF] has appointed Charles Okere as the national women's team, Harambee Starlets head coach," read a statement from the Federation obtained by Goal.

"Until his appointment, Okere was the assistant coach of Tusker FC. He will be assisted by Godfrey Oduor who is KCB’s assistant coach and Mildred Cheche, who, until her appointment, was part of the KCB technical bench.

"Coach Okere, whose appointment takes effect immediately, will replace David Ouma who has parted ways with the federation on mutual consent."

The first assignment for the tactician will be a friendly match away to Zambia against the She-polopolo on April 24.

The hosts will be using the match to gauge their team ahead of their Olympic Games.