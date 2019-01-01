Arsenal youngster Nketiah completes Leeds loan move

The highly-rated forward will spend a season in the Championship despite Unai Emery suggesting he would get his chance in the first team

Eddie Nketiah has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from , it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old impressed during the Gunners' pre-season tour and coach Unai Emery suggested that the forward would be given a chance in the Premier League in 2019-20.

had also been keen on a temporary move for the highly-rated striker, who suggested last month he was open to a temporary switch.

Leeds eventually won out in the race, having stepped up their interest after Kemar Roofe left Elland Road to join Belgian side .

" are delighted to announce the loan signing of Eddie Nketiah," a statement on the Championship club's website read, adding that the youngster will wear the No.14 shirt this season.

New season. New Challenge! Can’t wait to get started with @LUFC. God is great! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5ZV1su0vd — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) August 8, 2019

Nketiah joined the north London side from in 2015 and has made 19 appearances for the senior team after excelling in the youth system.

The Under 21 international made his debut in a clash against BATE Borisov in September 2017. In his next game - a clash against Norwich - he scored just 15 seconds after coming off the bench and then netted a second in extra-time.

Nketiah played nine times for Emery's team last term and scored in the final Premier League game of the season as they beat 3-1.

Article continues below

He is Leeds' sixth signing of the transfer window, as Marcelo Bielsa's team have already landed Jack Clarke, who rejoined on loan from , Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier and Ben White.

His move to the Championship club was announced on a busy deadline day for Arsenal, who also agreed an £8 million ($10m) deal for Chelsea defender David Luiz and have finalised a move for Kieran Tierney from .

The Europa League runners-up have already signed Nicolas Pepe from in a club-record deal, William Saliba from and Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano, while Dani Ceballos joined on loan from .