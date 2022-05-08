Nketiah 'feels the connection' to Arsenal when quizzed on expiring contract situation

Eddie Nketiah has hailed the "connection" he feels with Arsenal and their supporters amid speculation over his future at the club, after the forward fired the Gunners to victory against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The attacker's rapid double inside the first 10 minutes was enough to keep Mikel Arteta's side on course for Champions League football, as the north London outfit continue to close in on a top-four finish.

With four goals in his last four top-flight matches - one fewer than his haul in his first 52 games in the competition - Nketiah has hit a rich vein of form, and spoke glowingly about his relationship with the club at full-time.

What has Nketiah said about his Arsenal bond?

"It's a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it's been excellent," Nketiah told Sky Sports after the final whistle. "You really feel the connection between the players and the fans.

"It's amazing to be involved. Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I've worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I got my chance.

"[It is] credit to my team-mates for helping me play and do well. I'm just happy in the team and helping."

What does Nketiah's future at Arsenal look like?

The England youth international has struggled for regular minutes during his formative career with the Gunners, and indeed spent time away from the club on loan with Leeds.

But even amid a rich vein of form, questions linger over whether he will still be on their books once the summer transfer window closes.

Nketiah has rebuffed new offers in previous months, citing a desire to play more often after effectively filling a fringe role at the club - and despite his success now, it remains to be seen whether Arteta holds enough faith in him to pursue the matter further.

