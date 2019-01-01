Nice sack Diaby-Fadiga following Dolberg watch theft

Nice have confirmed that they have sacked promising forward Lamine Diaby-Fadiga after he admitted to stealing a watch owned by new signing Kasper Dolberg.

Reports first surfaced about the incident last week, with Dolberg going to the police over the loss of the accessory, which was valued at a reported €70,000.

A statement released by the side reads: "OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday. Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the Club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect.

"Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, OGC Nice cannot and will not accept such behaviour that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family."

Diaby-Fadiga has been linked with a potential move to troubled Ligue 2 outfit Paris FC, who recently added free agent Jeremy Menez to their roster.

Although Diaby-Fadiga could not be signed in such a manner as he was contracted to Nice at the end of the transfer window, French professional clubs are allowed one 'joker' signing outside of the usual periods and the teenager could fall into that category for the side that sits bottom of the second tier.