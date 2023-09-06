Nathan Ake's crucial goal for Man City against Fulham 'should have been disallowed', admits PGMOL chief Howard Webb

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has admitted that Nathan Ake's goal against Fulham for Manchester City "should have been disallowed".

Webb admits Ake's goal was offside

Akanji blocked out Leno from an offside position

Man City beat Fulham 5-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch defender scored a crucial goal for Manchester City against Fulham last weekend which put Pep Guardiola's side 2-1 up just before the break. Ake's goal was checked by VAR after the initial replays suggested Manuel Akanji was in an offside position when the Dutchman headed the ball into the net from Phil Foden's corner.

After a thorough check, VAR upheld the referee's decision and the goal was awarded. But now, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief Howard Webb has admitted that the goal was wrongly given as Akanji was clearly obstructing Bernd Leno's vision while being in an offside position.

WHAT THEY SAID: In Match Officials: Mic'd Up, shown by Sky Sports and TNT Sports, Webb said: "These are not always easy to call because you're trying to get two pieces of information together - is the player offside, and then the consequence of being in that position. From the outset, I think this should have been disallowed. It certainly appears Akanji has an impact on Leno the goalkeeper who seems to hesitate. We think it's a clear situation of offside, unfortunately, it wasn't identified on the day. This was an error."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erling Haaland went on to score his first hat-trick of the season as the Cityzens won the clash 5-1, with Ake's goal proving to be the turning point in a close contest.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's side will next face West Ham in the Premier League on September 16.