Mudryk to Arsenal transfer 'will happen' as Shaktar wouldn't pass up 'massive opportunity' - Sagna

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are understood to be chasing the Shakhtar Donetsk star and have already seen two offers rejected, with the most recent bid totalling £62 million ($74m). While the player appears keen on a move, it remains to be seen if his club will price Arsenal out of a deal as they publically demand a high fee.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the concerns, Sagna has claimed that a deal will get done eventually. He told Lord Ping: “He’ll be joining the club. I think football transfers are a mind game between the buyer and the seller. Shakhtar knows the quality of the player and they know that Arsenal really want him. I think it will happen, but maybe at the end of the window.

"Shakhtar will keep pushing and negotiating until the end to get the largest amount for their player, but they will be aware of the player's desire to join the club and they won’t want to frustrate the player. It is also a massive opportunity for them to make a significant sale which can be invested in other players. I’m convinced the deal will happen. Of course, Arsenal fans would like it to happen sooner rather than later because he will be a massive addition to the club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Donetsk are said to want somewhere in the region of €100 million (£88m/$105m) for their player, as this is how much Manchester United paid Ajax to land Antony in the summer. However, Mudryk has made clear his intentions to join the Gunners with a number of social media posts and so this may help drive down his price.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? With Arsenal target Joao Felix now off to Chelsea, the Gunners may feel even more determined to land Mudryk and it really does feel as though this winter move will happen eventually.