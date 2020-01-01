Moussa Ndiaye: Barcelona sign 18-year-old Senegal defender

The teenage sensation is set to kick off his European dreams at Camp Nou after he was named the Player of the Tournament at U20 Afcon in 2019

have confirmed the signing of youth international Moussa Ndiaye from Aspire Academy on a three-year deal with the option of a two-year extension.

The Spanish giants announced that the 18-year-old left-back has a release clause of €100 million after the total cost of his transfer was around €500,000.

Ndiaye has proven to be a versatile player and can play in both the centre of defence and the flanks. He helped Senegal to a second-place finish at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger and he was named the Player of the Tournament.

More teams

He also played a starring role at the 2019 and was named the Man of the Match in the final game as Senegal defeated on penalties to win the regional title in Thies last October.

Ndiaye joins compatriot Moussa Wague at Camp Nou, but he will team up with Barcelona B – the club's reserve team – for the 2020-21 season.

Thanks to his outstanding performances on the international scene, Ndiaye was nominated for the 2019 Caf Youth Player of the Year award but he lost to Milan new signing Achraf Hakimi earlier this year.

In his reaction to the transfer, the 18-year-old described the switch from Aspire Academy in Senegal to Camp Nou as an honour and pride for him.

“An honour and great pride to join a club as prestigious as Barcelona, work continues,” Ndiaye wrote on his Instagram page.