Montpellier vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Montpellier against PSG on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a win against Montpellier on Wednesday.

The defending champions head into this fixture on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against Reims and will hope to get back to winning ways by bagging the three points. History is on their side as Montpellier have lost nine of their last ten Ligue 1 games against PSG (W1), including each of the last seven. Over those ten games, the hosts have conceded 37 goals.

However, Montpellier registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Auxerre in their last outing in Ligue 1 to end their three-game losing streak. They are currently 14th in the league table with 20 points from an equal number of matches.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Montpellier vs PSG: Date & kick-off time

Game: Montpellier vs PSG Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Stade de la Mosson

Where to watch Montpellier vs PSG on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on the beINSports network.

The game will be on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom (UK) and can be live-streamed on the BT Sport App and website.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 - 1, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app/website US beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español. beIN Sports India Sports 18 - 1 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Montpellier team news and squad

The hosts will miss their forwards Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri due to suspension. Whereas, midfielder Jordan Ferri and Pedro Mendes remain doubtful with flu and hamstring strain, respectively.

Montpellier predicted XI: Lecomte; Tchato, Jullien, Esteve, Maouassa; Leroy, Chotard; Nordin, Savanier, Mavididi; Germain

Position Players Goalkeepers Lecomte, Bertaud, Carvalho, Kamara Defenders Esteve, Kouyate, Jullien, Sakho, Mendes, Tchato, Maouassa, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Sakho, Suarez. Midfielders Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Fayad. Forwards Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Makouana, Guermouche.

PSG squad and team news

Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele will miss the game due to injuries. Whereas, Nuno Mendes is a doubt with a muscular problem.

Marco Verratti remains suspended after he was shown a red card against Reims. He is likely to be replaced by Renato Sanches in midfield.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Ruiz, Pereira, Sanches; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar