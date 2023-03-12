Mohamed Salah's house in Egypt burgled as thieves make off with satellite receivers

The house of Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has been burgled in Cairo with thieves making off with some satellite receivers.

Egyptian authorities are investigating after Salah's house was burgled in the Fifth Settlement area of Cairo, according to local reports.

Salah's nephew was passing by when he discovered the windows to the property were open. A quick check revealed the villa was in a mess and some satellite receivers had been stolen.

The burglary is now being investigated to discover what happened. Security personnel are being interviewed and surveillance cameras checked to try and identify the perpetrators.

The incident comes on a difficult weekend for Salah. The Liverpool forward missed a penalty as the Reds slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat to struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Salah and Liverpool now head to Madrid in the Champions League but face a tough challenge keeping their European hopes alives after being beaten 5-2 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.