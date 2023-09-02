'It's a catastrophe!' - Mikel Arteta draws Bukayo Saka comparison as he responds to Arsenal fans' criticism of struggling £65m man Kai Havertz

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Kai Havertz to come good amid criticism of the forward in the early days of his time in north London.

Havertz yet to make impact

Arteta asks fans to show 'love'

Gunners gear up for Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international has struggled since crossing the capital in a £65 million ($82m) summer move from Chelsea. Adapting to a role on the left of a midfield three, Havertz has yet to register a goal or assist but his manager believes it's simply a matter of time before the 24-year-old shows his quality as he drew comparisons to current stars Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday's showdown with Manchester United: "I’ll tell you what I feel about him: that I love him and I see his qualities every day in training. His work rate is excellent, a lot of the things he does at the front of the team is so good. The visual one - the one with the stats is what is missing at the moment, to put the ball in the net and to arrive in those zones and have a different impact on the game, but for the rest it’s that.

“It’s difficult to ask, especially our people in our stadium and our supporters, more, but my feeling is give him love and we'll get the best out of him."

Pointing to previous question marks over White, Ramsdale and Saka, he added: "We have some very, very beautiful examples in the last few years with players that we have given support and love, and they have felt that and just exploded. He has got a lot to give us.

"Ben White could not play as a full-back, Aaron Ramsdale isn't good enough and now you sign another keeper and it's a catastrophe! But Aaron Ramsdale wasn't good enough for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka was a left-back. We have so many examples."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta went on to point out several other players who bounced back from slow starts or difficult periods during their Arsenal careers such as Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes. He was also keen to point out that the current season is just three games old.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & KAI HAVERTZ? Arsenal will be hoping Havertz will finally show his true ability when Man Utd visit the Emirates in Sunday's mouth-watering clash.