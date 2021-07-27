Miedema breaks Olympics record after scoring twice in Netherlands' 8-2 rout of China

The Arsenal forward came off the bench to help the Oranjes finish off their group-stage campaign in style and book their place in the last eight

Vivianne Miedema set a new Olympics record after netting a brace in the Netherlands' 8-2 rout of China.

The Netherlands progressed to the quarter-finals as Group F winners after thrashing China on Tuesday, with Miedema coming off the bench to take her tally for the tournament to eight goals in three appearances.

Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn also scored doubles as Shanice van de Sanden and Victoria Pelova completed the scoring for the Oranjes, but Miedema snatched all the headlines following her stunning 30-minute cameo.

What record did Miedema break?

Miedema has now broken the record for the most goals scored in a single Olympic women's tournament, beating the previous mark of six set by Canada's Christine Sinclair.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Arsenal at club level, has also extended her record as the Netherlands' all-time record scorer with 81 goals to her name from 99 caps at international level.

Miedema's Arsenal record

Miedema has solidified her reputation as one of the most prolific attackers in the women's game since joining Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017.

She is the all-time leading scorer in Women's Super League history with 60 goals in 67 games for the Gunners, and was named PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year in 2019.

Miedema has fired Arsenal to two major trophies to date, including the WSL title in 2018-19, and supporters will hope that she can transfer her Olympics form onto the club stage when the new season kicks off on September 3.

What's next for the Netherlands?

The Netherlands can now start looking ahead to a last-eight clash against pre-tournament favourites the United States, who went through in second place from Group G.

If Miedema and Co can see off the USWNT then they will be rewarded with a semi-final tie against either Canada or Brazil on August 2.

