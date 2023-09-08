Valuable' - Lionel Messi reacts after stunning free-kick earns Argentina first 2026 World Cup qualification win against Ecuador

Lionel Messi once again came to Argentina's aid just when his side needed him the most as they picked up their first win in the World Cup qualifiers.

Messi scores free-kick

Argentina win 1-0

Will be involved next against Bolivia

WHAT HAPPENED? Thursday's opening round of South American World Cup qualification saw Argentina defeat Ecuador 1-0 thanks to a free-kick goal from the 36-year-old skipper. In 176 international games, Messi has scored 104 goals, including 29 in World Cup qualification.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi captioned his post: "A very valuable triumph to start this new path! Thank you all for your support once again!!! 👏👏 #VamosArgentina"

THE GOSSIP: The Inter Miami superstar has been touted as the favourite to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite, the Norwegian winning the treble with the Citizens, Messi's campaign with Argentina is likely to help him win the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The FC Barcelona legend will be involved next with Argentina against Bolivia in their second World Cup qualifier on September 12.