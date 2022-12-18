'Messi is a gift from the footballing gods' - Football pays tribute to Argentina's World Cup winning skipper

Tributes flowed in for Lionel Messi from current and former football stars after the Argentina captain guided his country to World Cup success.

The World Cup was the trophy that had always eluded Messi's grasp. Until now.

The 35-year-old was the player of the Qatar 2022 tournament and one of the stars of the final as he scored twice to ensure his side played out a 3-3 draw with France after extra time.

He even kept his cool as he converted Argentina's first penalty of the shootout and the rest of his team-mates did their part to secure the trophy in what will likely be his final World Cup.

For many, the victory has settled the debate. Messi is the best player ever to have played the game - and the Albiceleste captain has earned immense respect from some of the other great names who came before him, as well as those who are still playing at the elite level.

Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar, Brazil legends Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, England heroes Gary Lineker and David Beckham, and Barcelona youngster Gavi have been among those to pay tribute to the Argentina icon.