Messi makes more World Cup history as Argentina captain scoops second Golden Ball

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup after being named the tournament's best player.

Argentina win World Cup

Messi named best player

Scored seven goals in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has scooped the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball award after captaining his side to victory in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored seven goals at the tournament, including a brace in the final, and picks up the award for the second time in his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina captain finally picked up the one trophy that had eluded him in his phenomenal career on Sunday as he led his team to glory at the World Cup. Messi has been in inspirational form in Qatar, scoring seven goals and picking up three assists. The 35-year-old was pipped to the Golden Boot by PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe but takes home the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball for being the best player. Argentina's Enzo Fernandez won Young Player of the Tournament, while La Albiceleste's No.1 goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez scooped the Golden Glove award.

DID YOU KNOW? Messi has scored 26 goals in major international tournaments for Argentina (13 World Cup, 13 Copa América), the most of any South American player in history across the two competitions, overtaking Ronaldo (25).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina captain will return to club side PSG after the World Cup, although it's not clear if he will stay with the French side once his contract expires at the end of the season.