Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule & results

There's not long to go before the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup starts on June 1, hosted jointly by the United States and the West Indies.
At the last T20 World Cup tournament in 2022, England won its second-ever title after beating Pakistan in the final. With no shortage of fans and plenty of action to look forward to, the T20 World Cup 2024 is one not to miss out on.
We've got your go-to guide to keep up with every single match and result with GOAL'sMen's T20 Cricket World Cup Schedule page.
Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|Watch (UK)
|Watch (US)
|Watch (AUS)
|Result
|June 2
|USA vs Canada
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papa New Guinea
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 3
|Namibia vs Oman
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 4
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|16:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 6
|Papa New Guinea vs Uganda
|00:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 6
|Australia vs Oman
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|16:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 8
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|00:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 8
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|18:00
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 9
|West Indies vs Uganda
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|18:00
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 12
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|00:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 12
|Australia vs Namibia
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 12
|USA vs India
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|Jun 13
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 14
|Afghanistan vs Papa New Guinea
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 15
|South Africa vs Nepal
|00:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 15
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|18:00
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 16
|Australia vs Scotland
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 17
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|00:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 17
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papa New Guinea
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 18
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 20
|B1 vs C2
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 21
|B2 vs D2
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 22
|A2 vs C2
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 23
|C1 vs B2
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 24
|C2 vs D1
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 25
|C1 vs D2
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 27
|TBC vs TBC - 1st Semi-final
|01:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 27
|TBC vs TBC - 2nd Semi-final
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
|June 29
|TBC vs TBC - Final
|15:30
|Sky Sports
|Sling TV
|Amazon Prime
How to watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup
In the UK, you can catch every Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup exclusively on Sky Sports. Find out more about how to subscribe to Sky Sports here.
If you're in the US, you can watch the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup through streaming service Sling TV. Find out more about how you can subscribe to Sling TV here.
For cricket fans in Australia, Amazon Prime will be the home for every ICC Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup match.
FAQs
What is the T20 format in cricket?
T20 is a shortened format of cricket compared to Test cricket, which can last up to five days of six-hour matches. Instead, the T20 format gives both sides a single inning each, which is restricted to twenty overs—hence the name. The format was introduced by the English and Wales Cricket Board in 2003.
A T20 match usually only lasts two to three hours, which has made the format popular amongst both casual and die-hard cricket fans. Created for a fast-paced version of cricket, which would work for television - it certainly has exploded and become one of the most preferred ways to watch cricket for fans.
What stadiums will the tournament take place in?
The Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will be played across nine stadiums in both host nations:
West Indies
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - Antigua and Barbuda
- Kensington Oval - Barbados
- Providence Stadium - Guyana
- Darren Sammy Cricket Ground - Saint Lucia
- Arnos Vale Stadium - St. Vincent & the Grenadines
- Brian Lara Cricket Academy - Trinidad & Tobago
United States
- Central Broward Park - Florida
- Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium - New York
- Grand Prairie Stadium - Texas
How often does the Men's T20 World Cup take place?
The Men's T20 World Cup takes place every two years, which means that die-hard cricket fans don't have to wait too long to get a fix for a major international cricket tournament. However, if it clashes with the main Men's Cricket World Cup tournament then the T20 World Cup is played a year before.
Who last won the Men's T20 World Cup?
England was crowned the winner of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The tournament took place in Australia, and England secured only their second T20 World Cup title.