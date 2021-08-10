Mendy admits to Chelsea transfer fear ahead of £22m move to Stamford Bridge

The highly-rated Senegal international goalkeeper joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 and is now a Champions League winner

Edouard Mendy admits to fearing that a move to Chelsea would never happen, with the Senegal international expecting the Blues to favour an alternative option when looking to land a new goalkeeper.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga failing to convince at Stamford Bridge, Premier League heavyweights found themselves in the market for another No.1 during the summer window of 2020.

Having previously struck gold when luring Petr Cech away from Rennes in 2004, a familiar transfer path was trodden as Mendy was lined up for a £22 million ($30m) switch that has delivered more value between the sticks in west London.

What has been said?

Mendy was left sweating before that deal was done, with the 29-year-old telling UEFA's official website ahead of a Super Cup clash with Villarreal on Wednesday: "I often spoke to [my agent] who told me about Chelsea's interest.

"I tried not to think about it because Chelsea are a pretty big deal and I'd come a really long way, but when the phone conversations started escalating, I realised that there was real interest from Chelsea and that I had to go for it.

"I told myself that Chelsea might sign another goalkeeper, but Petr called me. He said: 'Listen, only one goalkeeper is going to sign for the club, and it will be you. I only want you'.

"When a keeper like Petr, with the career he had and being the Chelsea legend he is, tells you that, it calms you down a bit."

Is Mendy now one of the best in the world?

Mendy was thrown in at the deep end following his move to Chelsea, but quickly proved that he was up to the challenge and would take in 44 appearances across all competitions.

He kept six clean sheets through his first seven outings for the Blues and ended his debut campaign with 25 shutouts to his name.

Such exploits have seen Mendy's stock soar, but a humble character is reluctant to give himself a big billing.

He added ahead of another shot at major silverware in midweek: "Am I one of the best goalkeepers in the world? I couldn't tell you, but for me the most important thing is to be the best for my team.

Article continues below

"Being the best for my club means being the best every day and being the best I can on the pitch, helping my team to win trophies.

"I've progressed every year, and I did last year too, and that's something I want to do every year. It's something I want all the time."

Further reading