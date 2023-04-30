Weston McKennie kept his place in the starting XI for Sunday's clash with Bournemouth as Leeds wasted a chance to help their survival hopes.

McKennie starts for Leeds

Aaronson on the bench again

Leeds lose vital match to Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie was once again partnered with Marc Roca in the midfield, as he retained his spot with Tyler Adams remaining out of action.

Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, was named among the substitutes as Javi Gracia turned to Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford in the attacking positions.

Leeds went on to fall to a 4-1 loss, as Jefferson Lerma netted a brace and was joined by Dominic Solanke and Antonie Semenyo on the scoresheet as Bournemouth severely damaged the Whites' Premier League survival hopes.

HOW THEY GOT ON: McKennie played 71 minutes before being substituted by Javi Gracia, with the American putting in a disappointing display in midfield.

Aaronson, meanwhile, remained on the bench, with Gracia instead turning to Rodrigo in the 71st minute to try and energize the attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match was vital to Leeds' hopes of staying in the Premier League with McKennie and Co. entering the day in 16th, but just one point ahead of 18th-place Leicester City and level with 17th-place Nottingham Forest. With the loss, they remain 16th, with Leicester and Everton having a game in hand against each other on Monday.

Leeds set an unwanted record on Sunday after conceding their 23rd goal in April, having shipped four to Arsenal, five to Crystal Palace and six to Liverpool as part of a disastrous month that has seen them claim just four points from seven matches. Leeds' 23 goals conceded is the most in a month by any team in the Premier League era.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Sunday's match took on added importance due to Leeds' upcoming schedule, with the club set to face Manchester City and Newcastle in their next two matches.