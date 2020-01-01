Mbappe hails ‘special’ Man Utd star that Pogba raves about as PSG prepare to face Rashford & Co

The France international striker is aware that the Red Devils will bring plenty of attacking talent with them for a Champions League clash in Paris

Paul Pogba is a big fan of Marcus Rashford’s “special” talents, Kylian Mbappe has revealed, with the midfielder raving about a current colleague in a manner that he reserves for a select few.

One World Cup-winning Frenchman has been aware of the potential in a Red Devils forward for some time, having graduated through the same Old Trafford academy system.

It was, however, when making a return to English football from Juventus in 2016 that Pogba was given a chance to line up alongside Rashford on a senior stage.

He has been impressed by what he has seen from the international, with a talented 22-year-old becoming a role model for millions with his efforts on and off the field.

Mbappe, who is about to face Rashford in the Champions League as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to play host to United, is another member of the Red Devils winger’s ever-growing fan club.

He has seen firsthand what the versatile frontman is capable of, having witnessed him register a dramatic penalty at Parc des Princes in the spring of 2019, and is not surprised to hear a fellow countryman talk so highly of him.

Mbappe told reporters ahead of a continental clash with Rashford: “He’s one of the most dangerous forward players in England.

“Paul Pogba has spoken about how special he is and he doesn’t talk about players in such a way often.

“When you take a penalty in that situation, how much practice you have put on the training ground doesn’t matter. It’s about confidence and he’s a player who plays with so much confidence.”

Pogba is not the only familiar face that Mbappe will be hoping to disappoint when United pay their latest visit to Paris.

Anthony Martial is another international colleague of the highly-rated 21-year-old, and another player that he holds in high regard despite the regular rounds of questions that the Red Devils’ No.9 faces when it comes to filling a central striking berth.

“He’s a player I have a great understanding with,” Mbappe said of Martial.

“Playing with somebody as talented as Anthony makes your job easier.

“I’m sure he’ll have another big season with Manchester United and I look forward to playing with him for the national team again.

“He’s a very good friend but also a player that I connect very well with.”