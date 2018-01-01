Masoud Juma ends Arabian Gulf League first leg with a goal

Kenyan International Masoud Juma ended the first leg of the Arabian Gulf League with eight goals for Dibba Al Fujairah.

The Harambee Stars striker, who moved to the Gulf from South Africa Premier League side Cape Town City FC, netted his eighth goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Ajman in the UAE league Cup on Thursday.

The former Kariobangi Sharks striker and 2017 Kenyan Premier League top-scorer came off the bench to hand Dibba a draw, though his 81st-minute strike could not help his side progress to the next stage of the competition.

Dibba, who finished fifth in the league cup, just needed a point to sail to the knock out stages of the competition.

But of immediate concern for Masoud and his side is the battle to survive the chop from the Gulf League.

Dibba currently sits at the base of the log with a paltry four points from 13 games, 27 adrift of leaders Sharjah.