Mason Mount has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is poised to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag wants England international

Finer details agreed

United and Chelsea must settle on transfer fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount looks set to leave Chelsea this summer window, after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager. The England star has already agreed to move to Old Trafford, meaning United are expected to complete a deal, per the Daily Telegraph. While the two clubs have not yet agreed a fee, manager Erik ten Hag is said to be pushing to complete a deal for Mount and wants it wrapped up as quickly as possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount saw his season cut short by injury but struggled to impact games even when he was fit, scoring just three Premier League goals and laying on two assists. Chelsea, of course, finished in their worst ever Premier League position in 12th, and the midfielder now looks set to leave the Blues behind. Pochettino's appointment is likely to lead to a number of deals this summer, with Mount's team-mate Mateo Kovacic linked with a move to Manchester City. The Blues embarked on a trolley dash under new owner Todd Boehly and the ex-Tottenham boss will need to trim his squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Thiago Silva has reacted to the report that Mount has agreed terms with United by posting crying emojis in the Instagram comments of a Chelsea page, suggesting that the midfielder has played his final game for the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They are preparing for the FA Cup final this weekend, when they will take on Manchester City at Wembley.