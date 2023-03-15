Manchester United troll Pep Guardiola after Man City manager's strange 'where we were better' Julia Roberts rant

Manchester United's social media team delivered a tongue-in-cheek response to Pep Guardiola's rant about Julia Roberts not visiting Manchester City.

Man Utd respond to Guardiola

Man City boss went on Julia Roberts rant

Annoyed she visited United in 2016

WHAT HAPPENED? In one of the strangest Champions League post-match fallouts in recent memory, following on from Guardiola's rant about how his 'idol' Julia Roberts didn't visit Manchester City in 2016, rivals Manchester United have poked the bear online by responding to his bizarre comments in an equally strange fashion, through a tweet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After watching his side decimate RB Leipzig 7-0 with Erling Haaland weighing in with five goals of his own, Guardiola used the post-match press conference to express his frustration at not yet winning a Champions League with City. Doubling down after branding himself a failure, he harked back to Julia Roberts' visit to England in 2016 and the Hollywood actress's decision to spend time with Jose Mourinho's United instead of his City team, while referring to her as one of his three idols in life.

Guardiola said: "Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?"

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY & MAN UTD? The blue side of Manchester now waits to see who they will be drawn against in the Champions League quarter-finals, while United head to Seville to take on Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's men are 4-1 up on aggregate after the first leg, but if his side can hit Betis for seven, perhaps we'll get an equally baffling post-match rant about how Will Ferrell recently visited City.